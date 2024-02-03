Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE:NBB opened at $16.11 on Friday. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.67 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.72 and a 200-day moving average of $15.13.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.
