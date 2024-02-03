Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:NBB opened at $16.11 on Friday. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.67 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.72 and a 200-day moving average of $15.13.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 9.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 4.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 0.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 491,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 9.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 3.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

