Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:JRI)

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Trading Down 1.3 %
JRI opened at $11.76 on Friday. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $13.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.10.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.
