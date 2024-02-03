Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:JRI)

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Trading Down 1.3 %

JRI opened at $11.76 on Friday. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $13.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.10.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 0.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 184,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 0.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

