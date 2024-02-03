Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPC opened at $7.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.51. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $8.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund

In other Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund news, insider Jack Evans sold 4,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $28,626.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,556,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,029 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,520,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,851,000 after purchasing an additional 64,265 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 914,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after purchasing an additional 409,486 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 599,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 324,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 367,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 44,906 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

