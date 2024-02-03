Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NRK)

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $10.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.98. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $8.95 and a one year high of $11.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2,121.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 322,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 307,553 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 224,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 10,726 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 11.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 7,163 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 13.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth $122,000.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

