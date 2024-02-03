Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Shares of NYSE:NMCO opened at $10.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average is $10.19. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $12.54.

In related news, Chairman Terence J. Toth acquired 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.83 per share, with a total value of $38,582.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 7,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,902.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMCO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 24.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 8.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,326,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,910,000 after acquiring an additional 99,139 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,849,000.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

