Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.
Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:NMCO opened at $10.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average is $10.19. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $12.54.
In related news, Chairman Terence J. Toth acquired 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.83 per share, with a total value of $38,582.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 7,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,902.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
About Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund
Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.
