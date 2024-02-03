Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:JLS)

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.142 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 17.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of JLS stock opened at $16.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.45. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $15.48 and a 12-month high of $17.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

About Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 44.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $190,000.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

