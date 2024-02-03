Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on March 1st

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.8% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE NMS opened at $11.14 on Friday. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.21 and a 1 year high of $12.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.52.
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.
