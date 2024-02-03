Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $11.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.42. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $11.50.

Get Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAC. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $7,568,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,517,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 159.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 401,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after buying an additional 247,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 25.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 467,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 94,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 25.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 248,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 50,137 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.