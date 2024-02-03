Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on March 1st

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE NUW opened at $13.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.39. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $14.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUW. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the second quarter valued at about $186,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 6.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 63.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

