Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Purchased by Cadence Wealth Management LLC

Cadence Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the quarter. Nutrien makes up 0.5% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 62.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE NTR traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,495,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.89. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $83.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.87 and its 200-day moving average is $58.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.36). Nutrien had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Nutrien from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas cut Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. CIBC decreased their target price on Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Nutrien from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Nutrien from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

