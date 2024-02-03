Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

NUE has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $174.43.

Get Nucor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NUE

Nucor Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NUE opened at $183.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Nucor has a 12 month low of $129.79 and a 12 month high of $190.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.98.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nucor will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

Insider Activity

In other Nucor news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad bought 1,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $176.61 per share, for a total transaction of $176,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $1,201,581.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,330,556.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $176.61 per share, for a total transaction of $176,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,610. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,830 shares of company stock worth $12,647,513 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Nucor by 150.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Nucor by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 18,488 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nucor

(Get Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.