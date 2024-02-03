Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.
NUE has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $174.43.
Nucor Trading Down 1.2 %
Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nucor will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Nucor Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.01%.
Insider Activity
In other Nucor news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad bought 1,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $176.61 per share, for a total transaction of $176,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $1,201,581.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,330,556.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $176.61 per share, for a total transaction of $176,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,610. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,830 shares of company stock worth $12,647,513 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Nucor by 150.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Nucor by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 18,488 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Nucor
Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.
