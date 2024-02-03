Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Holdings Lowered by KLR Investment Advisors LLC

KLR Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 34.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,707 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 102,209.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,241,000 after buying an additional 4,517,637 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,847,000 after buying an additional 1,010,806 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,085,000 after buying an additional 594,194 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,609,000 after buying an additional 377,693 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $23,307,000. Institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

NVS stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.72. 1,652,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,878. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $219.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.56. Novartis AG has a one year low of $79.98 and a one year high of $108.78.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 29.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

