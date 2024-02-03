NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2024

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOKFree Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $23.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock has a 12 month low of $20.12 and a 12 month high of $30.92.

About NortonLifeLock

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

