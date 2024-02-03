Northland Securities Raises Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Price Target to $625.00

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Northland Securities from $450.00 to $625.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a negative rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Nomura Instinet started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $413.00 target price for the company. Nomura initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $413.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $465.88.

Shares of SMCI opened at $579.63 on Tuesday. Super Micro Computer has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $606.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.25 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.75.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 14.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert L. Blair sold 800 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $201,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,777.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert L. Blair sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $201,744.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 586 shares in the company, valued at $147,777.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $12,609,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,666,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,137,039.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,881 shares of company stock worth $23,441,196 over the last three months. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,474,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,481,000 after buying an additional 105,502 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,007,000 after acquiring an additional 197,980 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,629,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,035,000 after purchasing an additional 171,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,249,000 after purchasing an additional 53,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 56,764.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,818,000 after buying an additional 1,319,768 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

