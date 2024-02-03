Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $258.83.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

Nordson Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NDSN opened at $256.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Nordson has a 12-month low of $202.57 and a 12-month high of $265.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $250.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. Nordson had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total transaction of $728,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nordson news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total value of $728,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.59, for a total value of $51,402.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,608.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,118 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,920 over the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordson

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Nordson by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 14,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth $1,241,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Nordson by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Management LLC grew its stake in Nordson by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cynosure Management LLC now owns 12,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Featured Stories

