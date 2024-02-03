NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Now Covered by Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NICE. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $238.00 target price on shares of NICE in a report on Friday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of NICE from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $343.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of NICE from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $256.30.

NICE opened at $213.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 43.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. NICE has a 1 year low of $149.54 and a 1 year high of $231.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.76.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $601.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.00 million. NICE had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 14.11%. NICE’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NICE will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of NICE by 2.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,005,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,632,000 after purchasing an additional 45,605 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,436,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,150,000 after purchasing an additional 16,513 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 193.7% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,265,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,170,000 after purchasing an additional 834,819 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,206,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,144,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,533,000 after purchasing an additional 206,551 shares during the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

