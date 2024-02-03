NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.88 Per Share

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.88 per share by the solar energy provider on Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

NextEra Energy Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. NextEra Energy Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 239.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect NextEra Energy Partners to earn $0.23 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1,508.7%.

NYSE:NEP opened at $30.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.03. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $20.17 and a 52 week high of $73.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.37 and a 200 day moving average of $35.03.

NEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. CIBC downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 28.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,460,978 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $43,391,000 after acquiring an additional 321,115 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 372.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,395 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 18,439 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,941 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 244,817 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,585 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

