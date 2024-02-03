NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC reduced its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,056 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Community Financial Services Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $697,000. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 100,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 26,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.85.

NEE opened at $58.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $119.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.80. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $79.78.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

