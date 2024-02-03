Newport Trust Company LLC Sells 32,345 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Newport Trust Company LLC reduced its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,300,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 32,345 shares during the quarter. Humana accounts for about 1.9% of Newport Trust Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Newport Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $632,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Humana by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Humana by 19.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Humana by 25.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HUM traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $378.87. 1,784,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,964,926. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $447.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $474.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $342.69 and a fifty-two week high of $541.21.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. Humana’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HUM. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Humana from $515.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $595.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.85.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

