Newport Trust Company LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Newport Trust Company LLC lowered its position in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,421,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83,695 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $8,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Genworth Financial by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 23,663 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 589,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 29,834 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 58.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 29,046 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the first quarter worth about $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

GNW traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $6.07. 1,988,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,273,428. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $6.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average of $6.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.13). Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

