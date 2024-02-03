Newport Trust Company LLC Purchases 7,348,746 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Newport Trust Company LLC grew its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 104.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,416,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,348,746 shares during the quarter. Sempra accounts for 3.0% of Newport Trust Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Newport Trust Company LLC owned 2.29% of Sempra worth $980,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sempra in the fourth quarter worth $1,000,291,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 118.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,499,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985,688 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Sempra by 11.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,459,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,997,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,930 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 4,283,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd grew its position in shares of Sempra by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 3,158,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,244 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised Sempra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.83.

Sempra Stock Performance

SRE traded down $1.01 on Friday, reaching $71.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,372,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,814,917. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.76 and its 200 day moving average is $72.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.72. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $63.75 and a fifty-two week high of $80.44.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 55.03%.

Insider Activity at Sempra

In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $2,421,677.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Featured Articles

