Newport Trust Company LLC Lowers Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Newport Trust Company LLC trimmed its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,864,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,077 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC owned 0.45% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $117,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,410.1% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Country Trust Bank increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 76.0% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 156.8% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at $27,000. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WBD shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,450,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.25. The company had a trading volume of 16,110,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,597,686. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.38. The firm has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.55. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

