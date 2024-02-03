Newport Trust Company LLC Increases Stock Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Newport Trust Company LLC boosted its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,210,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,857 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $44,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 406.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 324,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,026,000 after purchasing an additional 260,368 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 513,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,017,000 after buying an additional 28,679 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter worth $2,065,000. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank OZK by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 435,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,133,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OZK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Bank OZK from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Bank OZK in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Bank OZK Trading Up 1.1 %

OZK stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.89. 1,584,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,266,849. Bank OZK has a one year low of $30.72 and a one year high of $52.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.11.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $407.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.54 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

About Bank OZK

(Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

See Also

