Newport Trust Company LLC Has $3 Billion Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Newport Trust Company LLC trimmed its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,216,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 528,918 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 9.2% of Newport Trust Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Newport Trust Company LLC owned 2.46% of Honeywell International worth $2,995,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,328,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.6 %

HON stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $196.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,317,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,160,204. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $210.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.80.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

