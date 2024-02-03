Newport Trust Company LLC Has $295.34 Million Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Newport Trust Company LLC reduced its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,550,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,973 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International makes up approximately 0.9% of Newport Trust Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Newport Trust Company LLC owned about 0.82% of Johnson Controls International worth $295,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JCI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,897,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,398,000 after buying an additional 2,890,395 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 405.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,232,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592,448 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 100.6% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,558,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1,649.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,469,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,621 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.64.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE JCI traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $54.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,413,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,486,089. The firm has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,892 shares of company stock worth $5,435,042. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

