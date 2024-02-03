Newport Trust Company LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Newport Trust Company LLC increased its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,065,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,128 shares during the period. Whirlpool comprises 0.4% of Newport Trust Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Newport Trust Company LLC owned approximately 1.94% of Whirlpool worth $142,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Longbow Research cut Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.60.

Whirlpool Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:WHR traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,673,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,946. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.81. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $160.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.67%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

