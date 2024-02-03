Newport Trust Company LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Newport Trust Company LLC decreased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,831,836 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,336 shares during the period. Boston Scientific accounts for 1.1% of Newport Trust Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Newport Trust Company LLC owned about 0.47% of Boston Scientific worth $360,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 209.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Motco boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,866,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,919,729. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.14, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.92 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 16.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BSX. Mizuho upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.55.

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at $78,708,394.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,708,394.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,541 shares of company stock worth $8,446,290 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

