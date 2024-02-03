Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Purchased by Cadence Wealth Management LLC

Cadence Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Newmont makes up 0.4% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,433,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,241,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409,771 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Newmont by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,353,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,721,474,000 after purchasing an additional 121,393 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmont by 5.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,520,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $704,746,000 after purchasing an additional 792,046 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,610,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $622,663,000 after purchasing an additional 321,030 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Newmont by 2.9% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 14,296,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,908,000 after acquiring an additional 404,403 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $226,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Newmont from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. TD Securities lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.47.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NEM

Newmont Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE NEM traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.41. 17,116,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,833,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $33.58 and a 12 month high of $52.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.87. The company has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.52.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.