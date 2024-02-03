New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 28,025 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 324,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 28,025 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $33,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 17.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 647 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 33.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Ares Management by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Ares Management by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management Price Performance

NYSE ARES opened at $126.13 on Friday. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $71.36 and a 12-month high of $127.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $671.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.58 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total value of $15,775,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,765,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Ares Management from $106.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ares Management from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ares Management

Ares Management Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.