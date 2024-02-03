New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,685,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,979 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Coupang were worth $28,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Coupang by 205.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,752,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,287,000 after acquiring an additional 22,708,662 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Coupang in the third quarter worth about $2,415,000. AMS Capital Ltda purchased a new stake in Coupang in the third quarter worth about $2,729,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Coupang in the second quarter worth about $26,459,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Coupang by 80.0% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,170,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,914,000 after acquiring an additional 964,548 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 30,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $461,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 396,156,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,096,847,196.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 30,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $461,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 396,156,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,096,847,196.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,971,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,006,290 shares of company stock worth $461,800,170. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Coupang from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coupang has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.79.

Coupang Stock Performance

CPNG opened at $14.21 on Friday. Coupang, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.66 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.21 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.90.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Coupang had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

