New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $30.60 Million Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,937 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.24% of Nordson worth $30,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NDSN. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nordson by 461.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Nordson by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Nordson during the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Nordson by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,615,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.83.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $256.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $250.52 and a 200-day moving average of $238.22. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $202.57 and a one year high of $265.99.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.19 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.15%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 3,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.34, for a total transaction of $875,390.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,596.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 3,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.34, for a total transaction of $875,390.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,596.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total transaction of $728,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,118 shares of company stock worth $3,002,920 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.