New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,896,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 549,547 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.0% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $693,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 318.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 95.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,099,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,099,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE XOM opened at $101.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $120.70. The stock has a market cap of $404.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Exxon Mobil

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.