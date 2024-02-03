New York Life Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,255 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $9,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 17,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mad River Investors raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 10,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays raised Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.33.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $128.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.44 and a 200 day moving average of $116.33. The company has a market cap of $71.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.16 and a 12-month high of $129.96.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $7,351,049.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,152,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,084,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $140,520.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,241,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $7,351,049.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,152,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,084,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,419 shares of company stock worth $10,110,657 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Read More

