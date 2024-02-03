New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $9.45 Million Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $9,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth approximately $525,111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth approximately $105,741,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,364,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,810 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 73.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,935,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,194 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth approximately $85,648,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $55.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $50.72 and a twelve month high of $87.30. The stock has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.60 and its 200 day moving average is $74.66.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down previously from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ADM

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.