New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $9.26 Million Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 120,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,840 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $9,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AFL. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,796.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $486,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,026 shares in the company, valued at $9,966,336.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,114 shares of company stock valued at $3,313,859. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

Aflac stock opened at $76.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $86.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AFL shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.91.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Recommended Stories

