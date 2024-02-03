New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $7.68 Million Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,662 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $7,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of YUM. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 18.9% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $128.75 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $115.53 and a one year high of $143.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.01%.

In other news, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $1,215,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,386. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $1,215,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,386. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total transaction of $493,604.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,461,995.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,875 shares of company stock worth $2,671,222. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on YUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.71.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

