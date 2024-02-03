New York Life Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $7,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at $425,827,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 277.8% during the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,544,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,463 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 67.2% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,288,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $795,918,000 after purchasing an additional 920,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,947,000 after purchasing an additional 914,530 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 39.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,510,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $477,728,000 after purchasing an additional 429,473 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moody’s news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $294,969.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,188.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Moody’s news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $294,969.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,188.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total value of $958,945.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,368,273.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,266 shares of company stock worth $3,996,503. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Trading Down 0.7 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $399.58 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $278.23 and a one year high of $403.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.12 billion, a PE ratio of 48.61, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $382.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $351.20.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $365.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.36.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

