New York Life Investment Management LLC Acquires 90,283 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 93.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 186,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 90,283 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $8,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 117.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 89,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 48,328 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 86.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,085,000 after purchasing an additional 65,500 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 100.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund boosted its position in shares of Copart by 51.6% during the third quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 460,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,836,000 after purchasing an additional 156,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Copart by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CPRT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $50.03 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $51.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 1.22.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

