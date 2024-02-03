New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Cut to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NYCB. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.07.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $6.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.09. New York Community Bancorp has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $14.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.03.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.56). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. State Street Corp raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,348,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,548,000 after acquiring an additional 13,450,558 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,839,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,054,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,668,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,366,000 after buying an additional 4,723,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1,234.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 3,929,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,163,000 after buying an additional 3,634,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

