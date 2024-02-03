NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NeuroPace from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Lake Street Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on NeuroPace in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NeuroPace from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NeuroPace from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get NeuroPace alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NPCE

NeuroPace Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NPCE opened at $15.06 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.19. NeuroPace has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 5.79.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 million. NeuroPace had a negative return on equity of 151.83% and a negative net margin of 62.96%. As a group, analysts predict that NeuroPace will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at NeuroPace

In other NeuroPace news, major shareholder Ltd. Kck sold 6,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $58,150.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,614,621 shares in the company, valued at $50,307,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Ltd. Kck sold 6,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $58,150.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,614,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,307,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Martha Morrell sold 11,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $89,800.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,457.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,359 shares of company stock worth $282,455 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeuroPace

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NPCE. Kent Lake Capital LLC raised its position in NeuroPace by 285.0% during the third quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 574,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after purchasing an additional 425,212 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NeuroPace by 58.6% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 485,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after buying an additional 179,397 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeuroPace in the third quarter worth about $1,378,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NeuroPace by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 691,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 106,532 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of NeuroPace by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,188,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 64,990 shares during the period. 67.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NeuroPace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. The company's RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroPace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroPace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.