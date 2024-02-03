Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NHS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on February 29th

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund stock opened at $7.99 on Friday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $9.37.

Get Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the first quarter worth $50,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. 16.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.