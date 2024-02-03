Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.07. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.15.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.
