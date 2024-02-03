Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.07. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.15.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NYSE:NAVB Free Report ) by 264.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.74% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.

