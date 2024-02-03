National Bankshares Lowers Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Price Target to C$1.10

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Free Report) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$1.25 to C$1.10 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Trading Down 2.2 %

TWM opened at C$0.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.01. The firm has a market cap of C$380.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.71. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a twelve month low of C$0.84 and a twelve month high of C$1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$582.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$652.00 million. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 11.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.1100124 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

In related news, Director Robert Colcleugh sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.98, for a total transaction of C$98,000.00. 6.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable space. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas and NGLs; and NGL extraction and marketing.

