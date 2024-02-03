National Bankshares Increases Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target to C$25.00

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

GEI has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$25.19.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GEI

Gibson Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

Gibson Energy Announces Dividend

Gibson Energy stock opened at C$21.15 on Tuesday. Gibson Energy has a 1-year low of C$18.45 and a 1-year high of C$24.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.63%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.