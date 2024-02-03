National Bankshares Boosts AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target to C$33.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ALA. CIBC raised their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AltaGas has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$33.14.

TSE:ALA opened at C$27.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.18. AltaGas has a 52 week low of C$21.25 and a 52 week high of C$28.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$26.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.73.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.08 billion. AltaGas had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 8.02%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AltaGas will post 2.1584235 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.298 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. This is a positive change from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.05%.

In other news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 5,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total transaction of C$142,518.80. In other news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 5,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total transaction of C$142,518.80. Also, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$26.59 per share, with a total value of C$1,329,300.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,369,059 and have sold 152,126 shares valued at $4,163,580. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

