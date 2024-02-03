Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 250.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $56.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.84. The company has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.88 and a 12 month high of $60.99.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NDAQ

Nasdaq Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.