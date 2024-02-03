Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Given New $49.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MUR. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.90.

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $37.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.24. Murphy Oil has a fifty-two week low of $32.80 and a fifty-two week high of $48.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $844.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.24 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently 26.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Murphy Oil by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,022,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $766,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,945 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Murphy Oil by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,816,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $762,637,000 after acquiring an additional 137,059 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Murphy Oil by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,815,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $315,682,000 after acquiring an additional 365,686 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Murphy Oil by 2.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,714,683 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $295,478,000 after acquiring an additional 168,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Murphy Oil by 6.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,980,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $114,147,000 after acquiring an additional 173,730 shares in the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

