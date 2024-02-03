Multibit Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $108.87 Million (MUBI)

Multibit (MUBI) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 3rd. One Multibit token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Multibit has a market capitalization of $108.87 million and approximately $24.92 million worth of Multibit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Multibit has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Multibit Token Profile

Multibit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 tokens. The official website for Multibit is multibit.exchange. Multibit’s official Twitter account is @multibit_bridge.

Buying and Selling Multibit

According to CryptoCompare, “Multibit (MUBI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Multibit has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 950,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Multibit is 0.11385043 USD and is down -11.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $24,812,740.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://multibit.exchange/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multibit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multibit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Multibit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

