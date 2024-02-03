Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 1,542 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 65,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,714,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 17.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sony Group by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 12,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Sony Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 113,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sony Group stock opened at $98.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.35. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $79.62 and a 12 month high of $100.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.07). Sony Group had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.93 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SONY shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sony Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Benchmark started coverage on Sony Group in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

