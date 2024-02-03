Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 1,437 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 302.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Realty Income

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on O. StockNews.com downgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.91.

Realty Income Trading Down 1.9 %

O opened at $54.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.97. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $67.89. The company has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 5.2%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 233.33%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

